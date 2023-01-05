Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.35. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

