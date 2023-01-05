Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Alcoa makes up 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.