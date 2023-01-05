Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $1.75 Million in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Lazard makes up approximately 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lazard Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

