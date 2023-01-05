Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. M&T Bank makes up 4.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

