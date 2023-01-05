Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Bunge accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $47,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

