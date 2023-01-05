Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 503,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 377,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

ENIC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

