Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Linde by 5.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 542,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $303.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

