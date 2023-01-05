Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 204.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.20. 29,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,360. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

