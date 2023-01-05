Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %

LNN stock opened at $156.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.