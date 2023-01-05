Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lindsay Stock Down 0.7 %
LNN stock opened at $156.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.63.
Lindsay Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
