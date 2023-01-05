Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance

Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other non-life insurance products under the Línea Directa, Penelope Seguros, Aprecio, and Vivaz Seguros brands.

