Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance
Shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.
Línea Directa Aseguradora Company Profile
