Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Up 14.5%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.52). Approximately 81,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 46,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 14.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.93 million and a P/E ratio of 334.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

