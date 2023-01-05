loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Up 4.8 %

LDI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 528,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,594. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

