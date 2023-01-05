LogiTron (LTR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.92

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, LogiTron has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and $4.92 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LogiTron Profile

LogiTron launched on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

