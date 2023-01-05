LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties
In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:LTC opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
