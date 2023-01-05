LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

