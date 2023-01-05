LUKSO (LYXe) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $126.59 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. LUKSO has a market cap of $126.59 million and $2.37 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00050221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 33% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 173.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00443479 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.02217646 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.14 or 0.30298083 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
