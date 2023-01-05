Lumi Credits Price Reaches $0.0054 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $958.52 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

