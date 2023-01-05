M. Kraus & Co Sells 770 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,676.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 547,669 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 928,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,118. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

