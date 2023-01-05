MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,611 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %
MTSI stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 249,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.62.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
