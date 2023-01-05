Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,132 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 20.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.