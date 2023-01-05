Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Billion

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $206,593.74 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

