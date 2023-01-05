MAGIC Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $101.02 million and $8.50 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 175.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,142,000 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

