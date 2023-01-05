Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.98

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.98 and traded as high as C$24.55. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 4,276,576 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.25.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of C$45.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.00.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.74 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,858.45. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 3,090 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total transaction of C$72,867.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,444.80.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

