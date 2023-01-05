Maple (MPL) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Maple (MPL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $431,726.64 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00017876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00444813 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.02214220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.35 or 0.30389198 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.