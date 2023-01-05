Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.58 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $67.49 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

