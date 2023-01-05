Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $133.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $113.23 and last traded at $112.92. 26,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,874,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.58.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

