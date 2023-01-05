Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.25. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $65,350,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.