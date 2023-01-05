Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.5% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $347.74 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

