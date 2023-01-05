Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

