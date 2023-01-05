Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.07

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 372110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $114,637,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $18,145,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.