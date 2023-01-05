Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 100,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,106,519 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $78.95.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

