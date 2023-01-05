Matthew I. Hirsch Purchases 1,750 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMH Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 278,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About UMH Properties

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

