Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Up 0.8%

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 632.23 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 630 ($7.59). 7,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 12,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($7.53).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mattioli Woods Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 603.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.78. The company has a market cap of £322.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
