McCutchen Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 12.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $56,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 96,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,442. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

