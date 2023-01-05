McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.96.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.83. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.