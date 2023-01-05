MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 2nd Largest Position

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 32.5% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $837.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $900.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.48.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

