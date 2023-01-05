MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $182.52

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.52 and traded as high as $195.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $190.58, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

