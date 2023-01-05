Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 2.9%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Merit Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of £7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

