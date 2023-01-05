Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $178.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $320.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.