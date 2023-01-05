MetaMUI (MMUI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,266.23

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $106,266.23 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00444249 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.02229464 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.61 or 0.30350655 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

