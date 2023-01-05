Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $153.14 million and $7.31 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 171.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00443713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.02223768 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.37 or 0.30314066 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00073044 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.