Meter Governance (MTRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $426,305.63

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $426,305.63 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00011573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,634,243 coins and its circulating supply is 16,804,272 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

