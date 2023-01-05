MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,989. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

