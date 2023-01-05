MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,989. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
