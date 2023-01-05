MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,004. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $147,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

