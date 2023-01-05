MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,968. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

