MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,968. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
