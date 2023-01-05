MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.54 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
