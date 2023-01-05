MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.54 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

