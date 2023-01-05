Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,635 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 536,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $47,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,399. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

