Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,423,569 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $41,753,000. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,793,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $36.58. 300,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,476,154. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

