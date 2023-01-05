MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $480,435.59

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $33.96 million and $480,435.59 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00445161 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.02208234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,354,493 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

