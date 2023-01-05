Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,381,267 shares changing hands.
Minoan Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.04.
About Minoan Group
Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.