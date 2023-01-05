Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen Sells 1,949 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $90,823.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.97. 1,074,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.07. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

